BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Feb 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in January 2013 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click --------------------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Palm Oil 825,000-950,000 893,750 511,043 783,091 74.9 14.1 Soyoil 85,000-140,000 115,250 89,500 21,960 28.8 424.8 Sunflower 80,000-137,000 120,856 47,150 69,000 156.3 75.1 Edible Oil 1067,850-1200,000 1129,856 647,693 875,994 74.4 29.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Vegoil 1092,850-1225,000 1154,856 659,979 901,092 75.0 28.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 25,000 tonnes in January. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
* Energy stocks, Vestas fall on U.S. climate withdrawal (Adds details, closing prices)