Feb 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in January 2013 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click --------------------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) --------------------------------------------------------------------- Palm Oil 825,000-950,000 893,750 511,043 783,091 74.9 14.1 Soyoil 85,000-140,000 115,250 89,500 21,960 28.8 424.8 Sunflower 80,000-137,000 120,856 47,150 69,000 156.3 75.1 Edible Oil 1067,850-1200,000 1129,856 647,693 875,994 74.4 29.0 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Vegoil 1092,850-1225,000 1154,856 659,979 901,092 75.0 28.2 --------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 25,000 tonnes in January. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)