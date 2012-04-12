NEW DELHI, April 12 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in tonnes in March 2012, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 570,000-700,000 615,000 254,727 665,251 141.4 -7.6 Soyoil 100,000-150,000 125,000 81,131 78,537 54.1 59.2 Sunflower 75,000-125,000 102,857 76,230 111,300 34.9 -7.6 Edible Oil 800,000-900,000 842,857 412,088 872,293 104.5 -3.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 805,000-905,000 847,857 435,735 875,649 94.6 -3.2 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do no closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 5,000 tonnes in March. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)