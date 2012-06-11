NEW DELHI, June 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in May 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 600,000-715,000 637,375 531,299 512,137 20.0 24.5 Soyoil 90,000-140,000 111,750 60,600 216,509 84.4 -48.4 Sunflower 90,000-140,000 110,750 40,400 129,538 174.0 -14.5 Edible Oil 825,000-915,000 858,625 635,937 897,404 35.0 -4.3 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 851,000-941,000 884,625 664,133 925,334 33.2 -4.4 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 26,000 tonnes in May. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Himani Sarkar)