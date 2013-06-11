NEW DELHI, June 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in May
2013 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE
(YR MONTH)
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Palm Oil 725,000-800,000 770,833 690,397 498,960 11.6 54.5
Soyoil 60,000-100,000 72,500 62,500 50,999 16.0 42.2
Sunflower 65,000-90,000 78,000 125,200 88,368 -37.7 -11.7
Edible Oil 865,000-980,000 922,167 883,410 641,327 4.4 43.8
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Vegoil 883,000-998,000 940,167 896,921 654,827 4.8 43.6
----------------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of seven traders. Some of the traders do not closely
track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be
about 18,000 tonnes in May.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Muralikumar Anantharaman)