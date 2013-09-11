Sept 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oil imports in August 2013 in tonnes, with percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ---------------------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Palm Oil 430,000-551,000 496,833 702,611 577,753 -29.3 -14.0 Soyoil 108,000-156,000 134,833 110,758 234,650 21.7 -42.5 Sunflower 60,000-82,000 67,667 68,900 62,300 -1.8 8.6 Edible Oil 620,000-770,000 699,333 882,269 874,703 -20.7 -20.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Vegoil 634,000-784,000 713,333 897,018 889,493 -20.5 -19.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of six traders. Some of the traders do not track imports of non-edible oils closely but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 14,000 tonnes in August. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Tom Hogue)