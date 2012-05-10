NEW DELHI, May 10 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in April 2012 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ------------------------------------------------------------------ PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ------------------------------------------------------------------ Palm Oil 510,000-550,000 535,625 350,469 476,044 52.8 12.5 Soyoil 170,000-250,000 207,500 31,250 100,615 564.0 106.2 Sunflower 110,000-175,000 127,125 76,400 104,150 66.4 22.1 Edible Oil 830,000-925,000 875,000 458,119 702,335 91.0 24.6 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Vegoil 850,000-945,000 895,000 475,123 727,706 88.4 23.0 ------------------------------------------------------------------ NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of eight traders. Some of the traders do no closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 20,000 tonnes in April. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jane Baird)