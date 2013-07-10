NEW DELHI, July 10 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in June 2013 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ---------------------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Palm Oil 630,000-750,000 669,285 513,231 771,869 30.4 -13.3 Soyoil 90,000-140,000 123,571 139,794 52,392 -11.6 135.9 Sunflower 65,000-115,000 90,714 87,859 67,805 3.2 33.8 Edible Oil 850,000-925,000 883,357 769,885 892,066 14.7 -1.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Vegoil 877,000-952,000 910,357 783,315 917,964 16.2 -0.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of seven traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 27,000 tonnes in June.  (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Clarence Fernandez)