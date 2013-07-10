BRIEF-Shree Metalloys appoints Govindlal Mangilal Dudani as CFO
* Says approved the resignation of Jogesh Dirajlal Chokshi from the post of chief financial officer
NEW DELHI, July 10 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in June 2013 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ---------------------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Palm Oil 630,000-750,000 669,285 513,231 771,869 30.4 -13.3 Soyoil 90,000-140,000 123,571 139,794 52,392 -11.6 135.9 Sunflower 65,000-115,000 90,714 87,859 67,805 3.2 33.8 Edible Oil 850,000-925,000 883,357 769,885 892,066 14.7 -1.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Vegoil 877,000-952,000 910,357 783,315 917,964 16.2 -0.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of seven traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 27,000 tonnes in June. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Clarence Fernandez)
* Says KEC International Limited wins new orders worth Rs. 1,781 crore
* Says co had entered into development agreement with Umiya Builders and Developers