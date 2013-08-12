(Fixes story link)

NEW DELHI Aug 12 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in July 2013 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago.

For a related story, click ---------------------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE

(YR MONTH) ----------------------------------------------------------------------

Palm Oil 501,000-700,000 570,143 611,408 670,762 -6.7 -15.0 Soyoil 150,000-272,000 213,857 156,720 138,849 36.5 54.0 Sunflower 50,000-111,000 72,857 80,101 101,480 -9.0 -28.2 Edible Oil 840,000-911,000 856,857 848,229 911,091 1.6 -5.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Vegoil 870,000-941,000 886,857 870,328 947,591 1.9 -6.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of seven traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 30,000 tonnes in July. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Michael Perry)