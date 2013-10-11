Oct 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oil imports in September 2013 in tonnes, with percentage change from the previous month and a year before. For a related story, click ---------------------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Palm Oil 500,000-700,000 614,000 837,417 543,139 -26.7 13.0 Soyoil 125,000-175,000 152,000 59,000 127,699 157.6 19.0 Sunflower 45,000-100,000 66,000 80,000 63,190 -17.5 4.4 Edible Oil 800,000-900,000 854,000 976,417 729,036 -12.5 17.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Vegoil 827,000-927,000 881,000 993,912 757,830 -11.4 16.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of five traders. Some of the traders do not track imports of non-edible oils closely but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 27,000 tonnes in September. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi)