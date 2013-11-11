Nov 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oil imports in October 2013 in tonnes, with percentage change from the previous month and a year before. For a related story, click ---------------------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Palm Oil 700,000-805,000 759,167 840,379 644,386 -9.7 17.8 Soyoil 80,000-150,000 103,333 92,034 140,971 12.3 -26.7 Sunflower 95,000-125,000 108,333 85,700 48,498 26.4 123.4 Edible Oil 905,000-1,010,000 970,833 1,018,113 833,855 -4.6 16.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Vegoil 932,000-1,037,000 997,833 1,036,107 863,917 -3.7 15.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of six traders. Some of the traders do not track imports of non-edible oils closely but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 27,000 tonnes in October. (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Himani Sarkar)