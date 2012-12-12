NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's PEC Ltd has bought 6,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein at $812 per tonne for delivery this month, two trade sources said on Wednesday, lower than the last known price paid by the state-run trading company.

The cargoes will be delivered at the southern port of Chennai and the price included cost, insurance and freight, the sources added.

The company, which bought the latest quantity on behalf of the southern state of Tamil Nadu, issued an import tender last week seeking 15,000 tonnes of the refined vegetable oil.

PEC is one of three state-run trading companies that regularly buys cooking oils for state governments' welfare schemes.

Earlier this month, PEC bought 16,200 tonnes of RBD palmolein at $821.38 per tonne for immediate shipment. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)