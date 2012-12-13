NEW DELHI Dec 13 India imported 76,519 tonnes of refined palm oil in November, a leading trade body said on Thursday, up from 61,544 tonnes in October and slightly higher than the average in a Reuters poll.

Total vegetable oil imports in November were 700,371 tonnes, down from 1,036,107 tonnes in the previous month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

India is the world's top vegetable oil importer and its palm oil imports hit their highest level in at least three years in October as buyers took advantage of languishing stocks, especially in Malaysia, the world's No. 2 producer.

A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports of 770,375 tonnes in November, with 72,500 tonnes of refined palm oil.

India's vegetable oil year runs from November to October.

India buys mainly palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)