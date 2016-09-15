BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares worth up to 50 billion rupees Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qJmuuS) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Sept 15 India's vegetable oil imports declined 8 percent in August from a year ago to around 1.3 million tonnes, a trade body said on Thursday, as the South Asian nation had higher inventories.
The country had shipped in about 1.4 million tonnes of vegoil in August 2015. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)
* March quarter profit 21.9 million rupees versus 61.1 million rupees year ago