* Vegoil imports to rise 4-5 pct in 2011/12

* Imports to fall in November on summer harvest

* Table on imports: (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Nov 15 India's vegetable oil imports fell last year after a gap of five years on improved domestic oilseed supply, but rising population and higher incomes could send demand soaring next year, a trade body said on Tuesday.

Imports in the year to October were 8.7 million tonnes, down 5.4 percent over the previous year and exactly in line with a Reuters poll in July.

Traders said the imports would rise in the current year from November on higher demand, even though Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, has tweaked its export taxes to make purchase of crude costlier.

"Imports could rise by 4-5 percent in 2011/12," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement.

Palm oil imports, the main variety in the vegetable oil basket, fell 1.6 percent in 2010/11 over the previous year, while soyoil imports were down 41 percent.

India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

India imported 894,045 tonnes of vegetable oils in October, down two percent from the month before and slightly above the average expectation in a Reuters survey.

Palm oil imports fell in October as they became expensive after Indonesia tweaked export taxes to promote sales of its refined oils.

"Imports in November will be lower as the refined palmolein continues to be costlier," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of Mumbai-based firm Sunvin Group.

He said the current harvest season for summer oilseed crops like soybean would keep imports down in November. (Additional reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)