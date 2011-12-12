* What: Trade estimates of vegoil imports

* When: Trade data this week

* Table on forecast:

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Dec 12 India's crude palm oil imports are likely to have risen and refined to have fallen in November as the unrefined variant remained cheaper depite Indonesia's attempt to promote sale of refined oils, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

Total palm oil imports could have risen 12.5 percent in November 696,250 tonnes from October, the average of forecasts in a survey of eight traders showed, while soyoil imports are likely to have fallen 83.4 percent to 31,000 tonnes.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, altered taxes on exports to make refined palm oils more attractive than crude palm oil (CPO) from October, prompting warnings from refiners in India, the world's top cooking oil buyer, that they would be dealt a "death blow."

But the expected higher imports of refined palm oil by India haven't materialised as supplies remain tight: demand from the European Union, the Middle East and Asia, as well as an inability to boost refining capacities quickly, has kept prices of Indonesia's refined palm oils high, despite the tax cut.

In November, the spread between refined and crude oils even widened to around $75 a tonne, up $12 from October.

In Mumbai on Monday, imported refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein was quoted around $1,110 per tonne while the delivered price of CPO stood at about $980 per tonne, traders said.

"A wider spread between refined and crude palm oils led to higher imports of the crude variant in November, while the domestic soybean harvest season trimmed overseas soyoil purchases," said Pradip Desai, a Mumbai-based trader.

Traders said CPO imports were likely to have been at least 635,000 tonnes in November, while RBD palmolein imports were likely to be between 50,000-120,000 tonnes.

In October, India imported 490,992 tonnes of CPO and 119,750 tonnes of RBD palmolein.

India, the world's top buyer of cooking oils, imports mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and small quantities of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. About half of India's 15-16 million tonnes of edible oils demand is met through imports.

The survey suggested vegetable oil imports, including non-edible oils, would fall 7.3 percent in November to 828,875 tonnes from the previous month.

Lower imports in November, the first month of the oil year, are likely to trim stocks at Indian ports, the survey showed, with end-November stocks seen down 2.4 percent to 558,571 tonnes from October.

Traders said monthly cooking oil imports could fall for the third straight month in December on arrival of summer oilseeds at markets.

"Edible oil imports could be around 650,000 tonnes in December," said Sat Narain Agarwal a Delhi-based trader.

(Editing by Jo Winterbottom)