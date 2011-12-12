* What: Trade estimates of vegoil imports
* When: Trade data this week
* Table on forecast:
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Dec 12 India's crude palm oil
imports are likely to have risen and refined to have fallen in
November as the unrefined variant remained cheaper depite
Indonesia's attempt to promote sale of refined oils, a Reuters
survey showed on Monday.
Total palm oil imports could have risen 12.5 percent in
November 696,250 tonnes from October, the average of forecasts
in a survey of eight traders showed, while soyoil imports are
likely to have fallen 83.4 percent to 31,000 tonnes.
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, altered taxes
on exports to make refined palm oils more attractive than crude
palm oil (CPO) from October, prompting warnings from refiners in
India, the world's top cooking oil buyer, that they would be
dealt a "death blow."
But the expected higher imports of refined palm oil by India
haven't materialised as supplies remain tight: demand from the
European Union, the Middle East and Asia, as well as an
inability to boost refining capacities quickly, has kept prices
of Indonesia's refined palm oils high, despite the tax cut.
In November, the spread between refined and crude oils even
widened to around $75 a tonne, up $12 from October.
In Mumbai on Monday, imported refined, bleached and
deodorised (RBD) palmolein was quoted around $1,110 per tonne
while the delivered price of CPO stood at about $980 per tonne,
traders said.
"A wider spread between refined and crude palm oils led to
higher imports of the crude variant in November, while the
domestic soybean harvest season trimmed overseas soyoil
purchases," said Pradip Desai, a Mumbai-based trader.
Traders said CPO imports were likely to have been
at least 635,000 tonnes in November, while RBD palmolein
imports were likely to be between 50,000-120,000 tonnes.
In October, India imported 490,992 tonnes of CPO and 119,750
tonnes of RBD palmolein.
India, the world's top buyer of cooking oils, imports mainly
palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and small quantities of
soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. About half of India's 15-16
million tonnes of edible oils demand is met through imports.
The survey suggested vegetable oil imports, including
non-edible oils, would fall 7.3 percent in November to 828,875
tonnes from the previous month.
Lower imports in November, the first month of the oil year,
are likely to trim stocks at Indian ports, the survey showed,
with end-November stocks seen down 2.4 percent to 558,571 tonnes
from October.
Traders said monthly cooking oil imports could fall for the
third straight month in December on arrival of summer oilseeds
at markets.
"Edible oil imports could be around 650,000 tonnes in
December," said Sat Narain Agarwal a Delhi-based trader.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom)