* What: Trade estimates of vegoil imports

* When: Trade data likely on Friday

* Table on forecast:

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Jan 12 India's palm oil imports are likely to decline in December over the previous month as domestic oilseeds crushing peaked, but the fall is expected to reverse next month as local supplies run out, a Reuters survey showed on Thursday.

The other reasons for the fall are a weak rupee that has made imports costlier and a tendency of palm oil to solidify at lower temperatures. It is winter in India now.

Higher imports by India, the world's top buyer of vegetable oils, in January could push the benchmark palm oil futures that inched up on Wednesday as prospects of lower edible oil output in South America and southeast Asia.

Palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil purchases -- fell 23.1 percent December to 569,625 tonnes, according to the survey of eight traders. Only soyoil buying is seen up 254.7 percent to 28,375 tonnes over November.

Costlier soyoil is often a temporary replacement for palm oil and is widely used during this traditional wedding season with feasts consisting of various fried foods.

India mainly buys palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and small quantities of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. About half of India's 15-16 million tonnes of edible oils demand is sourced through imports.

The survey suggested total vegetable oil imports, including non-edible oils, would fall 18.1 percent in December to 700,625 tonnes from the previous month.

"Overall imports fell as domestic oilseeds crushing peaked," said Sat Narain Agarwal, a Delhi-based trader, giving the primary reason for the fall.

The rupee shed 24 percent of its value against the dollar last year. It fell about 3 percent in December.

Lower imports in December, the second month of the oil year, are likely to trim stocks at Indian ports, the survey showed, with the month's end stocks seen down 28.4 percent to 400,000 tonnes from November.

Traders said the monthly vegetable oil imports could rise in January, reversering the declining trend of three months, as the harvest season for summer oilseeds is over.

"Edible oil imports could be 700,000-725,000 tonnes in January," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Mumbai-based Sunvin Group. (Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)