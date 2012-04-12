* What: Trade estimates of vegoil imports

* When: Trade data likely on Friday or Monday

* Table on forecast:

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, April 12 India's refined palm oil imports fell sharply in March from the previous month after buying fizzled out as an expected import tax rise in the country's budget to counter Indonesian export measures failed to materialise, a Reuters survey showed.

Refined palm oil imports had almost trebled in February from January as buyers scrambled to stock up ahead of the March 16 budget but dropped off in March as the world's top vegetable oil buyer did nothing to curb overseas purchases.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, altered taxes in October 2011 to make exports of refined oil more attractive than those of crude palm oil to promote its downstream industry.

Indian refiners had called for retaliatory action from the government to the Indonesian move, which has reined in domestic refining and put many plants on the verge of closure.

"There were expectations of corrective steps such as changes in tariff value and a rise in the import tax on refined palm oil," said R. Ramamoorthy, a Hyderabad-based trader.

India mainly buys palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and small quantities of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. About half of India's 15-16 million tonnes per year of edible oils demand is met via imports.

Traders said imports of refined palm oil in March ranged between 150,000-225,000 tonnes, with the average at 182,000 tonnes -- down 40.2 percent from February.

The drop in refined palm oil buying led total palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil purchases -- to fall 7.6 percent last month to 615,000 tonnes, according to the average of a survey of eight traders.

Soyoil imports, meanwhile, are seen up 59.2 percent over February as local supply has been exhausted, while sunflower oil imports were 102,857 tonnes in March, down 7.6 percent from the previous month as demand cooled off when the winter wedding season -- a time of feasting and frying -- ended.

The closure of seasonal demand pushed up stocks at Indian ports 16.3 percent at the end of the month to 683,285 tonnes from February, the survey showed.

March's total vegetable oil imports, including small amounts of non-edible oils, are likely to have fallen 3.2 percent to 847,857 tonnes from the previous month.

Traders said higher purchases of the refined palm oil in comparison to average imports of 90,000-100,000 tonnes in 2011 would continue as expectations of protective measures from the government remain.

That is likely to keep overall edible oil imports higher in April.

"Refined palm oil imports could at least double in April over their usual average with a return of buying interest, keeping the expectation of government intervention to restrict the refined oil imports alive," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief executive of the Mumbai-based Sunvin Group. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom)