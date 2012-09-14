MEDIA-India said to seek job pledge from Apple in lieu of tax breaks - Bloomberg
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India imported 79,486 tonnes of refined palm oil in August, a leading trade said on Friday, down 29.4 percent from July and slightly lower than the average of a Reuters poll.
Total vegetable oil imports in August were 897,018 tonnes, up from 870,328 tonnes in the previous month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.
India, the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils, buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia. It also imports a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
The Reuters survey had forecast an average vegetable oil imports of 916,125 tonnes in August, with 89,166 tonnes of refined palm oils. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)
BANGALORE, June 05The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34900 ICS-201(B22mm) 35800 ICS-102(B22mm) 29200 ICS-103(23mm) 33600 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43600 ICS-105(26mm) 33500 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36100 ICS-105(27mm)