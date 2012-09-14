NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India imported 79,486 tonnes of refined palm oil in August, a leading trade said on Friday, down 29.4 percent from July and slightly lower than the average of a Reuters poll.

Total vegetable oil imports in August were 897,018 tonnes, up from 870,328 tonnes in the previous month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

India, the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils, buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia. It also imports a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

The Reuters survey had forecast an average vegetable oil imports of 916,125 tonnes in August, with 89,166 tonnes of refined palm oils. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)