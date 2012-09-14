* Refined palmolein imports down third month in a row
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 14 India's refined palm oil
imports dropped about a third in August, marking a third
successive monthly fall, as the world's top vegetable oil buyer
increased its import duty to cut cheap supplies from top
producer Indonesia, a trade body said.
Imports of refined palm oil fell to 79,486 tonnes from
112,611 tonnes in July, the Solvent Extractors' Association of
India (SEA) said in a statement on Friday, slightly lower than
the average of a Reuters poll.
Purchases of refined palm oil have been falling since June
due to expectations that India would raise its import duty to
protect local processors who repeatedly petitioned the
government for an increase in the levy.
Conceding to processors' demand, the government raised the
import duty from Aug. 1.
"The duty hike will check excessive refined palmolein
imports in coming months," said B.V. Mehta, executive director
of the SEA.
Refined palm oil imports surged about 72 percent to 1.4
million tonnes in the first ten months of the season beginning
November after Indonesia changed its export tax structure in
October 2011 to support its own refining industry.
India imports mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia.
It also imports a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and
Argentina.
Total palm oil imports rose about 15 percent to 702,611
tonnes but soyoil purchases fell 29.3 percent to 110,758 tonnes.
Sunflower oil imports dropped by about 14 percent to 68,900
tonnes in August.
Total vegetable oil imports, including small amounts of
non-edible oils, rose 3.1 percent to 897,018 tonnes from July.
