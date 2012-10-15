MUMBAI Oct 15 India imported 111,163 tonnes of refined palm oil in September, a leading trade body said on Monday, an increase of 39.9 percent from August and higher than the average of a Reuters poll.

Total vegetable oil imports in September were 993,912 tonnes, up from 897,018 tonnes in the previous month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

India, the world's No. 1 importer of vegetable oils, buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia. It also imports a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

The Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports of 956,625 tonnes in September, with 61,250 tonnes of refined palm oils. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma,; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)