NEW DELHI Nov 15 India imported 61,544 tonnes of refined palm oil in October, a leading trade body said on Thursday, down from 111,163 tonnes in September and lower than the average of a Reuters poll.

Total vegetable oil imports in October were 1,036,107 tonnes, up from 993,912 tonnes in the previous month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports of 923,125 tonnes in October, with 65,625 tonnes of refined palm oils.

India's vegetable oil year runs from November to October the following year. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Ed Davies)