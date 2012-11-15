* Refined palm oil imports surge 46 pct on year
* Population growth to support higher import demand
* Vegoil imports seen 4.9 pct up in 2012/13
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Nov 15 India's imports of refined
palm oil fell sharply in October from the previous month, as an
import duty hike aimed at protecting the local refining industry
from cheaper Indonesian supplies of the edible oil took effect.
India, the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils, imported
61,544 tonnes of refined palm oil in October, according to trade
data released on Thursday, a decline of 45 percent from 111,163
tonnes in September.
"Refined palm oil imports fell on fading festive season
demand, while the increase in the cost of imports due to a duty
hike supported the lower monthly imports," said Naveen Garg, a
Delhi-based trade analyst.
A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports
of 923,125 tonnes in October, with 65,625 tonnes of refined palm
oils.
India's refined palm oil imports rose 46 percent to 1.6
million tonnes in the marketing year 2011/12 after top producer
Indonesia changed its tax structure in October last year in an
attempt to promote its processing industries.
Total vegetable oil imports in October were 1,036,107
tonnes, up from 993,912 tonnes in the previous month, the
Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.
The surge in refined palm oil imports pushed total vegetable
oil imports 17.2 percent to a record high of 10.2 million tonnes
in the year to October.
India buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia. It
also imports a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and
Argentina.
In 2011/12, India's palm oil imports stood at 7.7 million
tonnes while soyoil imports stood at 1.1 million tonnes.
Traders said India's vegetable oil imports are expected to
rise for the second straight year to about 10.7 million tonnes
in 2012/13, up 4.9 percent from a year ago.
"The higher import projection is based on increasing demand
and low domestic supplies," said Sandeep Bajoria, chief
executive of the Mumbai-based Sunvin Group.
A population that is growing at the rate of about 19 million
people a year, along with an increasingly wealthy middle class,
support higher demand.
"I see at least half a million tonne rise in the vegetable
oil imports during 2012/13," Bajoria said.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)