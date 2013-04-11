NEW DELHI, April 11 Traders' forecasts for India's vegetable oils imports in March 2013 in tonnes, and percentage change from the previous month and a year ago. For a related story, click ---------------------------------------------------------------------- PRODUCT RANGE AVERAGE YR AGO MONTH AGO % CHANGE (YR MONTH) ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Palm Oil 600,000-725,000 671,429 476,044 805,362 41.0 -16.6 Soyoil 50,000-70,000 59,286 100,615 62,585 -41.1 - 5.3 Sunflower 60,000-100,000 70,714 104,150 84,310 -32.1 -16.1 Edible Oil 730,000-865,000 817,857 702,335 954,176 16.4 -14.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Vegoil 748,000-883,000 835,857 727,706 969,175 14.9 -13.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The estimates are based on forecasts of seven traders. Some of the traders do not closely track imports of non-edible oils but traders generally expect non-edible oils imports to be about 18,000 tonnes in March. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)