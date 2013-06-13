* Palm spread shrinks to $11/T in May
* Total palm oil imports rise for the first time since Jan
* Soyoil imports rise, local supplies drop before planting
season
(Adds quote, palm spread, graphic)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, June 13 India's refined palm oil
imports hit a record high in May by jumping 47.5 percent from
April, a leading trade body said, pushing total purchases of the
tropical oil up for the first time since January on lower prices
and tight domestic supplies.
The world's top buyer of vegetable oils imported 373,837
tonnes of refined palm oil in May, the Solvent Extractors'
Association said in a statement on Thursday, up for a third
straight month as the spread between the refined and crude
variants narrowed.
The jump in refined palm oil purchases will raise the
clamour for increasing import duties to protect local oilseed
growers and refiners against cheaper supplies from major
exporters Indonesia and Malaysia.
But the Indian government is yet to pay any heed as
inflation has only just reached comfortable levels.
"Surge in the refined palm oil imports has been due to a
narrow spread with the crude variant," said B.V. Mehta,
executive director of the Mumbai-based trade body.
Refined palm oil's premium to crude palm narrowed to $11 in
May, down from $22 in April and $32 in March.
Total palm oil imports in May stood at 771,869 tonnes, up
54.7 percent from the previous month, the monthly data released
by the Mumbai-based trade body showed.
A Reuters survey had forecast average palm oil imports at
770,833 tonnes in May, including 333,333 tonnes of the refined
variant.
India imports about 60 percent of its cooking oil needs of
17 million tonnes, with palm oil's share at nearly 80 percent.
In 2011/12, the country imported 10 million tonnes of cooking
oils. India buys mainly palm oil from Malaysia and Indonesia and
a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
Palm oil imports reached an all-time high in January this
year as top producers Indonesia and Malaysia made exports
attractive by varying tax levels. But imports dropped for the
next three months after India slapped a duty on crude palm oil.
The previous record for India's refined palm oil imports was
hit in February 2012 at 304,048 tonnes.
Imports of vegetable oils, including non-edible oils, rose
40.2 percent to 917,964 tonnes in May, after dropping for the
past three months, mainly due to the surge in palm oil imports.
Monthly soyoil imports rose 2.7 percent as local supplies
are almost exhausted before the new planting season for soybean.
Planting of the main oilseed crop soybean takes place in
June-July, while its harvesting takes place in October.
Sunflower imports dropped 23.3 percent as the expensive oil
is used less in the hot season, when the appetite for fried
foods typically dwindles.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)