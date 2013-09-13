NEW DELHI, Aug 13 India's vegetable oil imports in August stood at 757,830 tonnes, down 15 percent from the previous month, trade data released on Friday showed. India imported 729,036 tonnes of edible oils and 28,794 tonnes of non-edible oils last month, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) data showed. For a story on August imports, click: Table below gives data on India's edible oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2012/13 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Aug'13 143,215 378,662 --- 127,699 79,460 729,036 Jul'13 213,853 354,401 --- 234,650 71,799 874,703 Jun'13 296,230 353,542 138,849 122,470 911,091 May'13 373,837 382,034 --- 52,392 83,803 892,066 Apr'13 253,489 233,987 --- 50,999 102,852 641,327 Mar'13 137,407 558,810 --- 46,990 107,699 850,906 Feb'13 116,237 669,678 --- 62,585 105,676 954,176 Jan'13 153,060 721,258 --- 103,033 155,280 1132,631 Dec'12 137,475 636,113 --- 21,960 87,941 883,489 Nov'12 76,519 534,556 --- 14,160 50,999 676,234 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,901,322 4,823,041 --- 853,317 967,979 8,545,659 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 63,190 T crude sunflower oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2011/12 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'12 61,544 768,336 ---- 92,034 96,199 1,018,113 Sep'12 111,163 722,754 ---- 59,000 83,500 976,417 Aug'12 79,486 620,192 ---- 110,758 71,833 882,269 Jul'12 112,611 486,517 ---- 156,720 92,381 848,229 Jun'12 127,619 381,613 ---- 139,794 120,895 769,885 May'12 165,426 520,451 ---- 62,500 135,033 883,410 Apr'12 97,547 414,590 ---- 216,509 168,758 897,404 Mar'12 186,788 278,696 ---- 100,615 136,236 702,335 Feb'12 304,048 359,624 ---- 78,537 131,104 873,313 Jan'12 114,033 392,910 ---- 47,150 93,600 647,693 Dec'11 107,041 436,789 500 7,387 102,997 654,714 Nov'11 110,050 611,193 ---- 8,000 98,441 827,684 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,577,356 5,993,665 500 1,079,004 1,330,941 9,981,466 --------------------------------------------------------------- *Others included 1,134,881 T of crude sunflower oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: SEA, Mumbai (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)