NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's vegetable oil imports fell 14.8 percent in August from a month ago, a leading trade body said on Friday, as the weak rupee made purchases expensive.

The world's leading buyer of vegetable oils imported 757,830 tonnes in August, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

Total palm oil imports, which make up the bulk of imports, fell in August by 7.5 percent to 534,139 tonnes from the previous month, the third consecutive monthly fall, the data released by the Mumbai-based trade body showed.

The rupee lost about 16 percent of its value against the dollar between June 1 and the end of August.

A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports at 713,333 tonnes in August, including 496,833 tonnes of palm oil. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)