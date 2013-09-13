NEW DELHI, Sept 13 India's vegetable oil imports
fell 14.8 percent in August from a month ago, a leading trade
body said on Friday, as the weak rupee made purchases expensive.
The world's leading buyer of vegetable oils imported 757,830
tonnes in August, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said
in a statement.
Total palm oil imports, which make up the bulk of imports,
fell in August by 7.5 percent to 534,139 tonnes from the
previous month, the third consecutive monthly fall, the data
released by the Mumbai-based trade body showed.
The rupee lost about 16 percent of its value against the
dollar between June 1 and the end of August.
A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports
at 713,333 tonnes in August, including 496,833 tonnes of palm
oil.
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta)