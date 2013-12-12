Dec 12 India's vegetable oil imports in November were at 944,309 tonnes, down from 1021,973 tonnes in the previous month, trade data released on Thursday showed. India imported 927,111 tonnes of edible oils and 17,198 tonnes of non-edible oils in November, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India data showed. For a story on November vegoil imports, see: The table below gives data on India's edible oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- *Total 208,076 550,663 XXX 14,980 153,392 927,111 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 120,197 T of crude sunflower oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2012/13 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'13 154,342 613,353 --- 97,023 140,507 1005,225 Sep'13 167,601 452,784 --- 140,971 72,499 833,855 Aug'13 143,215 378,662 --- 127,699 79,460 729,036 Jul'13 213,853 354,401 --- 234,650 71,799 874,703 Jun'13 296,230 353,542 138,849 122,470 911,091 May'13 373,837 382,034 --- 52,392 83,803 892,066 Apr'13 253,489 233,987 --- 50,999 102,852 641,327 Mar'13 137,407 558,810 --- 46,990 107,699 850,906 Feb'13 116,237 669,678 --- 62,585 105,676 954,176 Jan'13 153,060 721,258 --- 103,033 155,280 1132,631 Dec'12 137,475 636,113 --- 21,960 87,941 883,489 Nov'12 76,519 534,556 --- 14,160 50,999 676,234 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,223,265 5,889,178 --- 1,091,311 1,180,985 10,384,739 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 973,126 T crude sunflower oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: SEA, Mumbai (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)