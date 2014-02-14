Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Feb 14 India's vegetable oil imports in January were at 905,814 tonnes, down from 1,067,709 tonnes in the previous month, data from a Mumbai-based trade body showed on Friday. India imported 871,527 tonnes of edible oils and 34,287 tonnes of non-edible oils in January, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India data showed. For a story on January vegoil imports, see: The table below gives data on India's edible oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------- Jan'14 208,231 337,418 ---- 174,236 151,642 871,527 Dec'13 164,026 691,740 ---- 53,500 143,284 1052,550 Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- * Total 580,333 1579,821 ---- 242,716 448,318 2851,188 --------------------------------------------------------------- ** Others included 135,390 T of crude sunflower oil imports in Jan. --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2012/13 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'13 154,342 613,353 --- 97,023 140,507 1005,225 Sep'13 167,601 452,784 --- 140,971 72,499 833,855 Aug'13 143,215 378,662 --- 127,699 79,460 729,036 Jul'13 213,853 354,401 --- 234,650 71,799 874,703 Jun'13 296,230 353,542 138,849 122,470 911,091 May'13 373,837 382,034 --- 52,392 83,803 892,066 Apr'13 253,489 233,987 --- 50,999 102,852 641,327 Mar'13 137,407 558,810 --- 46,990 107,699 850,906 Feb'13 116,237 669,678 --- 62,585 105,676 954,176 Jan'13 153,060 721,258 --- 103,033 155,280 1132,631 Dec'12 137,475 636,113 --- 21,960 87,941 883,489 Nov'12 76,519 534,556 --- 14,160 50,999 676,234 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,223,265 5,889,178 --- 1,091,311 1,180,985 10,384,739 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 973,126 T crude sunflower oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: SEA, Mumbai (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o