By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Feb 10 India's palm oil imports
may have risen in January over the previous month as domestic
supplies run out, a Reuters survey showed on Friday, but the
imports could fall this month with start of the rapeseed harvest
season.
Palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil purchases
-- rose 3.1 percent last month to 569,750 tonnes, according to
the survey of eight traders, with soyoil imports seen up 360.3
percent to 34,000 tonnes over December.
India mainly buys palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and
small quantities of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. About half
of India's 15-16 million tonnes of edible oils demand is met
through imports.
The survey suggested total vegetable oil imports, including
non-edible oils, would rise 6.6 percent in January to 714,375
tonnes from the previous month.
"Imports rose as local supplies almost dried and a gain in
rupee also helped," said Sat Narain Agarwal, a Delhi-based
trader, giving reasons for the rise in month-on-month imports.
The Indian rupee logged its best monthly gains in
over 17 years by strengthening about 7.45 percent against the
dollar in January, making the imports of cooking oil cheaper.
Traders imported about 80,000 tonnes of sunflower oil as the
cooking oil variety was cheaper than substitute soyoil by about
$25 per tonne in January.
Soft oils such as soy and sunflower are preferred during the
wedding season in winter as they do not solidify unlike palm
oil.
Higher imports in January, the third month of the oil year,
are likely to push up stocks at Indian ports, the survey showed,
with the month's end stocks seen rising 34 percent to 534,285
tonnes from December.
Traders said the vegetable oil imports could drop in
February with the start of the harvest season for rapeseed, the
main oilseed crop in winter.
"Edible oil imports could be around 650,000 tonnes in
February," said Govindbhai G. Patel, a trader based in Rajkot.
India's rapeseed output could fall by a quarter in 2012,
meaning that vegetable oil imports by the world's top buyer
could rise by about half a million tonnes in the import year
ending Oct. 31.
Higher imports due to lower rapeseed output in 2012 could
push up Malaysia's benchmark palm oil futures prices
which lost 2.4 percent this year.
Last year, vegetable oil imports fell after a gap of five
years on higher local oilseed supplies, but a growing population
and higher incomes are expected to boost demand this year.
India, the world's top vegetable oil buyer, imported 8.4
million tonnes of cooking oil in the marketing year to October,
down 4.5 percent from the previous year.
(Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)