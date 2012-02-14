Feb 14 India imported 659,979 tonnes of vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier, data released by a leading trade body showed on Tuesday, lower than the average expectations in a Reuters survey.

India, the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils, buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

A Reuters survey had forecast average imports of 714,375 tonnes in January.

The imports in January were lower than 669,912 tonnes imported in December. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; editing by Malini Menon)