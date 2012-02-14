Feb 14 India imported 659,979 tonnes of
vegetable oils in January, down 8.5 percent from a year earlier,
data released by a leading trade body showed on Tuesday, lower
than the average expectations in a Reuters survey.
India, the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils, buys
mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity
of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.
A Reuters survey had forecast average imports of 714,375
tonnes in January.
The imports in January were lower than 669,912 tonnes
imported in December.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; editing by Malini
Menon)