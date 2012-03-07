NEW DELHI, March 7 India's refined palm oil imports could more than double in the year to Oct. 31, 2012 and rise to 2.4 million tonnes as a result of an export tax change by leading producer Indonesia, a leading trader and edible oils industry expert said on Wednesday.

Total edible oil imports will increase 13.1 percent to 9.5 million tonnes in 2011/12, as rapeseed output drops while demand rises, Govindbhai G. Patel, managing partner of GG Patel & Nikhil Research Co., told Reuters.

"The bulk of the imports will be palm oils with the share of the refined variant set to double this year," Patel said in a telephone interview from Kuala Lumpur.

"The lower Indonesian export tax will push up imports of refined palm olein to 2.3-2.4 million tonnes in 2011/12."

India is the world's biggest buyer of vegetable oil, importing mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

India imported 1.08 million tonnes of refined palm oil in 2010/11.

Demand for edible oils is rising at around 3-4 percent per year, faster than population growth, as increased incomes in an economy growing at around seven percent encourage people to indulge in high-calorie, fried foods.

Patel said imports of crude palm oil would be slightly lower at 5.1 million tonnes this year from 5.5 million tonnes last year.

But total palm oil imports -- spurred by the surge in refined purchases --- would rise 15.4 percent this year to 7.5 million tonnes from 2010/11 levels.

Patel, who is also the managing partner of major trading firm Dipak Enterprise, is an industry veteran who has headed several trade organisations during a career spanning more than 30 years.

Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, altered taxes on exports to make its refined palm oils more attractive than crude palm oil from October 2011, triggering warnings from Indian refiners it would be a "death blow" to their business.

Refined palm oil's technical name is RBD or refined, bleached and de-odorised palm olein.

Indian palm oil refineries are now running at 50 percent capacity with most on the verge of closing, B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, said earlier this week.

Patel said India would import about two million tonnes of soft oils -- which have a lower saturated fat content than palm oil -- this year, including one million tonnes of soyoil.

India bought about one million tonnes of soyoil last year and 803,593 tonnes of sunflower oil, the other major soft oil import. Both oils are imported in their crude form and refined locally for domestic consumption.

Output of rapeseed, the country's main winter oilseed crop, could fall as much as 15 percent to between 5.8-6.2 million tonnes this year, hit by adverse weather conditions both during initial planting and in the final maturity stage, Mehta said.

