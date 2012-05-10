* What: Trade estimates of vegoil imports
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, May 10 India's refined palm oil
imports are likely to have fallen in April from March as prices
rose and buyers had built up plenty of stock, traders surveyed
by Reuters said.
Compared with a year ago, however, imports of the refined
product are forecast to have risen a whopping 414 percent after
tax changes by exporter Indonesia made crude palm oil less
attractive.
The Solvent Extractors Association of India, a Mumbai-based
trade body, is set to issue vegetable oil import data on Friday
at a meeting that starts at 1230 pm local time.
India, the world's largest vegetable oil importer, buys
mainly palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and its demand can
affect prices.
Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, altered taxes
in October 2011 to make exports of refined oil more attractive
than those of crude palm oil to promote its downstream industry.
Since November, India's refined palm oil imports have risen
by 78.3 percent to 821,960 tonnes through to March.
Indian refiners' calls for retaliatory action from the
government to the Indonesian move, which has reined in domestic
refining and put many plants on the verge of closure, have so
far proved fruitless as food inflation is high.
Traders' forecasts for imports of refined palm oil in April
ranged between 100,000 and 175,000 tonnes, with the average at
134,000 tonnes, down 28.3 percent from March.
They also said imported refined palm oils were $40-45 per
tonne costlier in April than March.
"High prices dented imports of refined palm oil," said
Pradip Desai, a Mumbai-based trader.
Benchmark July palm oil futures on the Bursa
Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 0.4 percent to close at
3,349 ringgit ($1,093) per tonne on Thursday. The market has
gained nearly 5.5 percent so far this year.
Imported refined palm oil was quoted at around $1,160 per
tonne on a cost and freight basis on India's west coast.
About half of India's 15 million to 16 million tonnes per
year of edible oils demand is met via imports. It also buys
small quantities of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.
Traders said higher imports of the refined palm oil over the
average of 90,000-100,000 tonnes in 2011 would continue as long
as the government did not introduce protective measures.
But poor availability of oilseeds for crushing in the
domestic market pushed total palm oil imports up by 12.5 percent
last month to 535,625 tonnes, according to the average of a
survey of eight traders.
Soyoil imports are seen doubling over March to 207,500
tonnes, with the arrival of some delayed shipments from South
America after transport disruptions in Argentina. Sunflower oil
imports were 127,125 tonnes in April, up 22.1 percent from the
previous month as the soft oil variety was about $30-35 per
tonne cheaper than substitute soyoil.
The poor local supplies brought down stocks at Indian ports
around 10 percent at the end of the month to 616,666 tonnes from
March, the survey showed.
April's total vegetable oil imports, including small amounts
of non-edible oils, are likely to have risen 23 percent to
895,000 tonnes from March, and the level is likely to be
repeated this month.
"Cooking oil imports will be around 900,000 tonnes in May
with palm oil dominating the import basket," said K.K. Goyel, a
Delhi-based trader.
About 80 percent of India's total cooking oil imports are
palm oils, while the rest are soft oils like soy and sunflower.
