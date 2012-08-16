(Adds quote, background, details)
By Meenakshi Sharma
MUMBAI Aug 16 India's refined palm oil imports
fell 9.3 percent in July in the second straight monthly decline
as importers feared the world's biggest buyer would raise duties
on purchases to cut cheap supplies from Indonesia,industry data
showed on Thursday.
Importers bought 112,611 tonnes of refined, bleached and
deodorised palmolein in July as compared with 124,125 tonnes in
the previous month, the data from the Solvent Extractors'
Association (SEA)showed, slightly above the average of a Reuters
poll.
The government finally raised the cost of imports from Aug.
1.
India's domestic refiners have been demanding that imports
be made costlier after Indonesia, the world's No. 1 palm oil
producer, changed its export taxes in October 2011 to promote
downstream products.
Refined palm oil imports rose 80 percent in the first nine
months of the year from November over the same period a year
ago.
Importers bought 486,517 tonnes of crude palm oil, up 27.7
percent on the month, the data showed.
About 80 percent of India's vegetable oil imports are palm
oil, and refined product now makes up about a third of that, up
from around 16 percent before Indonesia's tax changes.
The spread between crude and refined palm oils narrowed to
$33 per tonne from $95 a year ago, B.V. Mehta, the executive
director of the Mumbai-based trade body, said in the statement.
India is the world's largest buyer of vegetable oils
according to the United States Department of Agriculture,
closely followed by China.
The country's total vegetable oil imports were 870,328
tonnes, up 11 percent from the previous month.
The Reuters survey had forecast average total vegetable oil
imports of 820,500 tonnes in July with the average for refined
palm oils at 96,000 tonnes.
Soyoil imports rose more than 12 percent over June to
156,720 tonnes, boosted by the arrival of delayed vessels from
South America, while sunflower oil imports were down nearly 9
percent from the previous month to 80,101 tonnes because of a
decline in demand for fried foods amid high temperatures.
For a table on July vegoil imports see
(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)