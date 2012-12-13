* Palm oil imports down from previous month's record
* Soyoil imports declined 85 percent on month
* Monthly imports expected to fall in December
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Dec 13 India's cooking oil imports
fell by a third in November from the previous month, a trade
body said on Thursday, largely due to a drop in purchases of
palm oil, as cold weather makes the commodity unusable and
volatile prices deterred buyers.
India, the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils,
bought in 76,519 tonnes of refined palm oil in November, the
Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement, up
from 61,544 tonnes in October, as prices eased slightly.
India's palm oil imports in October were at their highest
level in at least three years, as buyers took advantage of high
stockpiles, especially in Malaysia, the world's No. 2 producer.
A Reuters survey forecast average vegetable oil imports,
including small amounts of non-edible oils, at 770,375 tonnes in
November, with 72,500 tonnes of refined palm oil. Total
vegetable oil imports were 700,371 tonnes.
India's vegetable oil year runs from November to October.
The country buys mainly palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia,
and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
India relies on imports for more than half of its annual
edible oils demand of 16 million to 17 million tonnes. The
government is giving farmers incentives to spur domestic output
and cut reliance on imports, which can fuel inflation.
A population growing at the rate of about 19 million people
a year, along with an increasingly wealthy middle class,
supports higher demand.
State-owned companies import on average about 90,000 tonnes
a month of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein for
public distribution in subsidised schemes.
Imports of more than 100,000 tonnes would indicate buying by
private traders, putting domestic refiners at risk. Traders said
shipments below this level in November should reassure the
government and mean no hike in import duties.
India's annual imports of refined palm oil surged 46 percent
in the marketing year to Oct. 31, as Indonesia cut export taxes
to boost its processing industry. New Delhi retaliated by
raising the cost of imports from August.
About 77 percent of India's edible oil imports are palm oil,
with soft oils, such as soy and sunflower, making up the rest.
Total palm oil imports were 614,574 tonnes last month, down
26.9 percent from the previous month's purchases, as demand
shrank, with the start of cold weather that solidifies the oil.
Imports of crude palm oil (CPO) were 534,556 tonnes in
November, down 30.4 percent on month.
"Decline in the monthly imports was mainly due to seasonal
factors," said a Delhi-based trader.
In October, India imported 768,336 tonnes of CPO and 61,544
tonnes of RBD palmolein, a record for monthly total palm oil
imports in data going back to October 2009, according to SEA.
Imports of soft oils, such as soyoil, also fell last month
as their prices were higher, mainly due to the slow pace of
soybean planting in South America.
Soyoil imports declined by 84.6 percent to 14,160 tonnes
last month.
Traders forecast the monthly imports to decline for the
second straight month in December on seasonal factors, although
palm oil prices are showing signs of stability.
"Palm oil prices are now more or less stabilized. This
should not influence imports in December," said an importer
based in Bangalore, who also slashed imports in November.
"Volatility in palm oil prices in September and October
contributed to lower imports (in November)," the importer said,
as refiners opted to clear stocks rather than buy new supplies.
And with a slide in global prices, India's palm oil buyers
put off some purchases for November.
(Additional reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Meenakshi Sharma
in MUMBAI; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Himani Sarkar)