* WHAT: Trade estimates of vegoil imports

* WHEN: Early next week

* Table of forecasts:

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, July 10 India's imports of refined palm oil fell in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee currency made overseas purchases more expensive, a Reuters survey showed on Wednesday.

The world's leading buyer of vegetable oils was expected to have imported 21 percent less of the refined variant in June at 295,714 tonnes, the average of a survey of seven traders showed, in a range between 200,000 tonnes to 355,000 tonnes.

Imports of refined palm oil hit a record in May, jumping 47.5 percent to 373,837 tonnes over the April figure.

"The weak value of the rupee made palm oil imports costlier last month, while soyoil imports received a breather due to a decline in global prices," said K.K. Goel, a Delhi-based trader.

The rupee lost 4.9 percent of its value against the dollar last month to hit a record low on Monday.

Higher costs also cut down total palm oil imports by 13.3 percent to 669,285 tonnes from the previous month, the survey average showed.

Last month, imported refined palm oil averaged $842 per tonne on the country's west coast, while the delivered price for crude palm oil was $832 per tonne. Both were up about $3 to $5 a tonne from the previous month.

Imports of all vegetable oil, including non-edible oil, eased just 0.8 percent to 910,357 tonnes in June, as purchases of soft oil rose ahead of the Ramadan festival in July, when India's Muslim community breaks its daily fasts with meals often cooked in sunflower oil.

Sunflower imports are expected to rise by about a third in June while soyoil imports may have more than doubled, as global prices eased due to a better production outlook for the soybean crop in Latin America.

India buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

It imports about 60 percent of its cooking oil demand of 17 million tonnes, with palm oil's share at about 80 percent. In the oil marketing year to Oct. 31, 2013, cooking oil imports could rise 10 percent on the year to 11 million tonnes.

"In July, imports could be between 800,000 and 850,00 tonnes as the weakness in the Indian currency continues," said Pradip Desai, a Mumbai-based trader.

The survey showed estimated stocks at Indian ports at the end of June had fallen 1.3 percent to an average of 616,667 tonnes from May. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Clarence Fernandez)