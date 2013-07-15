NEW DELHI, July 15 India's refined palm oil imports fell 20.7 percent in June from the previous month's record, a leading trade body said, as weakness in the rupee currency made overseas purchases more expensive.

But imports were still double that of last year and continue to hit India's oilseed growers and refiners, with plants operating well below capacity.

The world's leading buyer of vegetable oils imported 296,230 tonnes of refined palm oil in June, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement on Monday.

Imports of refined palm oil hit a record in May, jumping 47.5 percent to 373,837 tonnes over the April figure and continuing a trend triggered by Indonesia's changes to export duties to make its refined product more attractive.

Higher costs also cut total palm oil imports by 13 percent to 670,762 tonnes from the previous month, the monthly data released by the Mumbai-based trade body showed.

A Reuters survey had forecast average palm oil imports at 669,285 tonnes in June, including 295,714 tonnes of the refined variant.

