* Refined palm oil imports off May's record

* Indian currency eased about 5 pct last month

* First fall in refined palm oil imports since February (Adds trade body chief's quote with details)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, July 15 India's refined palm oil imports fell around 21 percent in June from the previous month's record as weakness in the rupee currency made overseas purchases more expensive.

But imports were still double that of last year and continue to hit India's oilseed growers and refiners, with plants operating well below capacity.

Refined palm oil imports by the world's top buyer of vegetable oils fell to 296,230 tonnes in June, the Solvent Extractors' Association said in a statement on Monday, the first monthly drop since February.

Imports had jumped to a record 373,837 tonnes in May, continuing a trend triggered by Indonesia's changes to export duties to make its refined product more attractive, while a narrower price differential with crude palm oil was another incentive.

"The slide in the value of the rupee put pressure on imports of palm oils, including the refined variant," B.V. Mehta, executive director of the trade body, told Reuters.

The rupee lost about 5.0 percent of its value against the dollar last month.

Higher costs also brought down total palm oil imports by 13 percent to 670,762 tonnes from the previous month.

Last month, imported refined palm oil averaged $842 per tonne on the country's west coast, while the delivered price for crude palm oil was $832 per tonne. Both were up about $4 to $5 a tonne from the previous month, Mehta said.

Imports of all vegetable oils, including non-edible oil, rose 3.2 percent to 947,591 tonnes in June, as purchases of sunflower and soy oil rose ahead of the Ramadan festival in July, when India's Muslim community breaks its daily fasts with meals often cooked in sunflower oil.

Sunflower imports rose by around 50 percent in June. Soyoil imports more than doubled, as global prices eased due to a better production outlook for the soybean crop in Latin America.

India buys mainly palm oils from leading producers Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.

It imports about 60 percent of its cooking oil demand of 17 million tonnes, with palm oil's share at about 80 percent. In the oil marketing year to Oct. 31, 2013, cooking oil imports could rise 10 percent on the year to 11 million tonnes. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)