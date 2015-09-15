Sept 15 India's vegetable oil imports in August jumped 3 percent from a year earlier to 1.37 million tonnes, a Mumbai-based trade body said on Tuesday. For a story on August imports, see Table below gives data on India's edible oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2014/15 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Soy Other Total palm palm oil oils* olein oil (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Aug'15 157,942 645,653 406,116 154,861 1,364,572 Jul'15 185,357 765,865 349,436 177,869 1,478,527 Jun'15 147,831 571,496 154,090 140,599 1,013,998 May'15 275,150 624,201 289,266 170,071 1,358,688 Apr'15 187,534 530,557 186,849 192,739 1,097,679 Mar'15 51,576 616,402 191,150 193,906 1,053,034 Feb'15 80,667 423,284 240,235 101,298 845,484 Jan'15 69,997 580,695 224,430 207,568 1,082,670 Dec'14 45,031 778,815 97,027 200,717 1,121,590 Nov'14 55,815 712,881 121,097 259,338 1,149,131 -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,256,862 6,249,849 2,259,696 1,798,966 11,565,373 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Others include imports of sunflower, rapeseed and palm kernel oils. --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'14 143,199 712,317 ---- 218,599 156,004 1,230,119 Sep'14 82,803 601,676 ---- 161,016 173,272 1,018,767 Aug'14 149,786 640,072 ---- 350,373 181,114 1,321,345 Jul'14 120,855 527,648 ---- 306,068 137,700 1,092,271 Jun'14 80,391 512,358 ---- 99,682 168,305 860,736 May'14 100,605 547,151 ---- 174,209 200,039 1,022,004 Apr'14 81,100 438,122 ---- 113,000 187,213 819,435 Mar'14 112,140 424,937 ---- 189,150 106,698 832,925 Feb'14 125,142 268,686 ---- 96,420 79,296 569,544 Jan'14 208,231 337,418 ---- 174,236 151,642 871,527 Dec'13 164,026 691,740 ---- 53,500 143,284 1,052,550 Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,576,354 6252,788 ---- 1951,233 1837,959 11,618,334 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others include 1,509,250 T of crude sunflower oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: Solvent Extractors' Association of India, Mumbai * Provisional (Compiled by Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi; Editing by Anand Basu)