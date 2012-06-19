MUMBAI, June 19 Indian state trading company PEC Ltd has issued a tender to import 18,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised palmolein of Indonesia or Malaysia origin for shipments by July 15.

The last date for submission of bids is June 25, the company said in a statement late on Monday.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)