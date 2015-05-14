NEW DELHI May 14 India's vegetable oil imports rose to 1.11 million tonnes in April from 1.06 million tonnes a month ago on higher demand for palm oil, a Mumbai-based trade body said on Thursday.

India, the world's top importer of vegetable oils, bought 725,088 tonnes of palm oil in April, up 6.3 percent from a month ago, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in the statement.

For the full statement, click on: bit.ly/1A2k3D5 (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Malini Menon)