(Adds details, graphic and background)

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI Jan 13 India imported 669,912 tonnes of vegetable oils in December, down 21.7 percent from the previous month, deterred by ample local oilseeds supply and a weak rupee, trade data showed on Friday.

Palm oil imports -- the bulk of India's edible oil purchases -- fell 25.5 percent December to 552,327 tonnes. Soyoil imports did not rise as expected by traders, falling 7.7 percent to 7,387 tonnes over November.

A Reuters survey had forecast average imports of vegetable oils at 700,625 tonnes in December.

"Soyoil was replaced by a higher imports of sunflower oil," said B.V. Mehta, executive director of the Solvent Extractors' Association of India, a top trade body which released the data.

He said the imported sunflower oil remained about $16 per tonne cheaper than soyoil in December.

India, the world's No. 1 importer of cooking oils, buys mainly palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and a small quantity of soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

Traders said a weaker value of the Indian currency also made imports costlier. The rupee shed 24 percent of its value against the dollar last year. It fell about 3 percent in December.

India, the world's top vegetable oil importer, bought 1.5 million tonnes in the first two months of the marketing year from November, up 7.1 percent from a year ago. (Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)