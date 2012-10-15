Oct 15 India's vegetable oil imports in September were at 993,912 tonnes, up 10.8 percent from the previous month, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association showed on Monday. India imported 976,417 tonnes of edible oil and 17,495 tonnes of non-edible oil last month, the Mumbai-based trade body said in a statement. For a story on September veg oil imports, see: Table below details India's edible oil imports. ------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2011/12 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Sep'12 111,163 722,754 ----- 59,000 83,500 976,417 Aug'12 79,486 620,192 ---- 110,758 71,833 882,269 Jul'12 112,611 486,517 ---- 156,720 92,381 848,229 Jun'12 127,619 381,613 ---- 139,794 120,895 769,885 May'12 165,426 520,451 ----- 62,500 135,033 883,410 Apr'12 97,547 414,590 ----- 216,509 168,758 897,404 Mar'12 186,788 278,696 ----- 100,615 136,236 702,335 Feb'12 304,048 359,624 ----- 78,537 131,104 873,313 Jan'12 114,033 392,910 ----- 47,150 93,600 647,693 Dec'11 107,041 436,789 500 7,387 102,997 654,714 Nov'11 110,050 611,193 ----- 8,000 98,441 827,684 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,515,812 5,225,329 500 986,970 1,234,742 8,963,353 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 80,000 tonnes of crude sunflower oil imports. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2010/11(November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'11 119,750 490,992 ----- 186,836 80,221 877,799 Sep'11 143,296 548,904 ----- 120,488 66,181 878,869 Aug'11 81,655 549,293 ----- 52,265 102,305 785,518 Jul'11 98,270 521,052 ----- 163,650 98,790 881,762 Jun'11 87,388 624,968 ----- 50,616 65,987 828,959 May'11 64,237 467,062 ----- 60,600 44,038 635,937 Apr'11 26,056 316,412 6,501 31,250 77,900 458,119 Mar'11 73,768 179,959 ----- 81,131 77,230 412,088 Feb'11 89,849 276,436 ----- 129,640 42,247 538,172 Jan'11 119,158 398,003 ----- 49,520 125,099 691,780 Dec'10 107,743 524,641 ----- 48,725 49,085 730,194 Nov'10 70,516 476,611 ----- 31,970 73,165 652,262 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,081,686 5,374,333 6,501 1,006,691 902,248 8,371,459 --------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Deepak Sharma in Mumbai; Editing by Jijo Jacob)