NEW DELHI, March 14 India's palm oil imports dropped almost 10 percent in February from an all-time high in the previous month, a trade body said on Thursday, hurt by a duty hike to curb cheap imports from Southeast Asia and higher stock levels.

India is the world's biggest importer of vegetable oils and leading producers Indonesia and Malaysia have been vying to make their oils more attractive by varying taxes. India retaliated with an import duty hike on crude palm oil in January.

It imports about 8-9 million tonnes a year or about half its total demand. Palm oil accounts for about 80 percent of imports.

India's vegetable oil imports fell about 17 percent to 969,175 tonnes last month with palm oil imports dropping to 805,362 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports to be 981,500 tonnes in February, including 794,000 tonnes of palm oil.

India buys mainly palm oils from Malaysia and Indonesia and a small quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)