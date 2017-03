NEW DELHI Dec 12 India's palm oil imports fell 1.1 percent in November due to slack demand at the start of the cold weather that solidifies the oil, data showed on Thursday.

Palm oil imports stood at 774,207 tonnes last month compared with 782,467 tonnes in October, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) said in a statement.

A Reuters survey had forecast average palm oil imports at 729,167 tonnes in November, including 131,250 tonnes of refined palm oil. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Mayank Bhardwaj)