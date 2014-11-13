Nov 13 India's vegetable oil imports for the year to Oct. 31 rose nearly 11 percent to 11.82 million tonnes from the previous year, trade data showed on Thursday. The annual imports included 11.62 million tonnes of edible oils and 0.20 million tonnes of non-edible oils, the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) data showed. India is the world's leading edible oil importer. In October, vegetable oil imports rose 19 percent to 1.02 million tonnes from a month ago. The monthly imports included 15,796 tonnes of non-edible oils. For a story on the India's annual imports, Table below gives data on India's edible oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'14 143,199 712,317 ---- 218,599 156,004 1230,119 Sep'14 82,803 601,676 ---- 161,016 173,272 1018,767 Aug'14 149,786 640,072 ---- 350,373 181,114 1321,345 Jul'14 120,855 527,648 ---- 306,068 137,700 1092,271 Jun'14 80,391 512,358 ---- 99,682 168,305 860,736 May'14 100,605 547,151 ---- 174,209 200,039 1022,004 Apr'14 81,100 438,122 ---- 113,000 187,213 819,435 Mar'14 112,140 424,937 ---- 189,150 106,698 832,925 Feb'14 125,142 268,686 ---- 96,420 79,296 569,544 Jan'14 208,231 337,418 ---- 174,236 151,642 871,527 Dec'13 164,026 691,740 ---- 53,500 143,284 1,052,550 Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1576,354 6252,788 ---- 1951,233 1837,959 11,618,334 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 1509,250 T of crude sunflower oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2012/13 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'13 154,342 613,353 --- 97,023 140,507 1005,225 Sep'13 167,601 452,784 --- 140,971 72,499 833,855 Aug'13 143,215 378,662 --- 127,699 79,460 729,036 Jul'13 213,853 354,401 --- 234,650 71,799 874,703 Jun'13 296,230 353,542 138,849 122,470 911,091 May'13 373,837 382,034 --- 52,392 83,803 892,066 Apr'13 253,489 233,987 --- 50,999 102,852 641,327 Mar'13 137,407 558,810 --- 46,990 107,699 850,906 Feb'13 116,237 669,678 --- 62,585 105,676 954,176 Jan'13 153,060 721,258 --- 103,033 155,280 1132,631 Dec'12 137,475 636,113 --- 21,960 87,941 883,489 Nov'12 76,519 534,556 --- 14,160 50,999 676,234 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total 2,223,265 5,889,178 --- 1,091,311 1,180,985 10,384,739 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 973,126 T crude sunflower oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: SEA, Mumbai * Provisional (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi)