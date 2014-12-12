Nov 13 India's vegetable oil imports in November were at 1,189,934 tonnes, down from 1,245,915 tonnes in the previous month, trade data released on Friday showed. India imported 1,149,131 tonnes of edible oils and 40,803 tonnes of non-edible oils in November, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India data showed. For a story on November vegoil imports, see The table below gives data on India's edible oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2014/15 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------- Nov'14 55,815 712,881 ---- 121,097 259,338 1149,131 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 55,815 712,881 ---- 121,097 259,338 1149,131 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 194,032 T of crude sunflower oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2013/14 (November-October) --------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) --------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'14 143,199 712,317 ---- 218,599 156,004 1230,119 Sep'14 82,803 601,676 ---- 161,016 173,272 1018,767 Aug'14 149,786 640,072 ---- 350,373 181,114 1321,345 Jul'14 120,855 527,648 ---- 306,068 137,700 1092,271 Jun'14 80,391 512,358 ---- 99,682 168,305 860,736 May'14 100,605 547,151 ---- 174,209 200,039 1022,004 Apr'14 81,100 438,122 ---- 113,000 187,213 819,435 Mar'14 112,140 424,937 ---- 189,150 106,698 832,925 Feb'14 125,142 268,686 ---- 96,420 79,296 569,544 Jan'14 208,231 337,418 ---- 174,236 151,642 871,527 Dec'13 164,026 691,740 ---- 53,500 143,284 1,052,550 Nov'13 208,076 550,663 ---- 14,980 153,392 927,111 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1576,354 6252,788 ---- 1951,233 1837,959 11,618,334 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 1509,250 T of crude sunflower oil imports. --------------------------------------------------------------- SOURCE: SEA, Mumbai * Provisional (Compiled by Ratnajyoti Dutta in New Delhi)