MUMBAI Oct 14 India's palm oil imports in September rose 12 percent from a year ago to 783,734 tonnes, a leading trade body said in a statement on Wednesday.

The country's total vegetable oil imports rose 16 percent to 1.2 million tonnes in September as soyoil imports doubled to 321,062 tonnes.

Overseas purchases of vegetable oils in November to September rose 22 percent to 12.94 million tonnes, the trade body said.

For more details: (bit.ly/1Mywriv) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)