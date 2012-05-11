(Adds quotes, details and background)
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI May 11 India's vegetable oils imports in
April rose 27 percent from a month earlier largely on a surge in
crude palm oil and soyoil purchases, but imports of refined palm
oil dropped as buyers feared they could face fresh import
duties, a trade body said.
India, the world's largest vegetable oil importer, buys
mainly palm oils from Indonesia and Malaysia, and a small
quantity of soyoil from Brazil and Argentina.
Total vegetable oil imports in April stood at 925,334
tonnes, broadly as expected by traders, including 897,404 tonnes
of edible oils and 27,930 tonnes of non-edible oils, the Solvent
Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement on
Friday.
Imports of refined palm oil in April fell to 97,547 tonnes
from 186,788 tonnes in March, slightly below expectations.
India's refining industry has been asking the government for
retaliatory action to Indonesia's move to make its refined palm
oil more attractive than crude to protect its refining industry.
Concerns that this would be imposed while shipments were en
route kept buying of refined palm oils subdued, the SEA told
Reuters.
But the government has so far held off, fearful of fuelling
near double-digit inflation as edible oil imports carry a weight
of 3.04 in the wholesale price index.
"Traders are cautiously buying refined palm oil. They are
expecting some restructuring in duty by the government to halt
the cheaper flow of refined products," B.V. Mehta, executive
director of SEA, told Reuters.
Imports of refined palm oil since the start of the year in
November have risen 89 percent on a year ago after Indonesia
altered duties in October 2011 to make its refined palm oils
more attractive than crude palm oil (CPO).
Imports of crude palm oil rose to 414,590 tonnes in April
from 278,696 tonnes in the previous month as buying focus
shifted from the costlier refined variant.
"Expectation of the duty hike in refined palm oil shifted
the buying focus to the crude variant," Mehta said.
Imported refined palm oil was also $44 per tonne costlier in
April over the previous month, he added. Refined palm oil
carried a $21 per tonne premium to CPO in April, traders said.
The country's total vegetable oil imports in April surged 27
percent to 925,334 tonnes from the month earlier.
A Reuters survey had forecast average vegetable oil imports
of 895,000 tonnes in April, including 134,000 tonnes of refined
palm oil.
A rise in sunflower oil because of attractive prices and
soyoil imports as shipments that had been delayed in March
arrived were the main reasons behind the overall increase in
vegetable oil imports in April.
India imported 129,538 tonnes of sunflower oil in April,
mainly from Ukraine, compared with 104,150 tonnes in March.
Sunflower oil last month was about $23 per tonne cheaper
than soyoil, while last year it was asking a premium of $105.
Imports of sunflower oil will rise in the coming months as
bumper output in Ukraine has raised availability and erased the
premium over soyoil, he said.
Soyoil imports in April more than doubled to 216,509 tonnes
from 100,615 tonnes in March as some delayed shipments from
south America arrived after transport disruptions in Argentina.
