MUMBAI, Aug 16 India's vegetable oil imports in July were 870,328 tonnes, up 11.1 percent from the previous month, data from the Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) showed on Thursday. India imported 848,229 tonnes of edible oils and 22,099 tonnes of non-edible oils in July, the Mumbai-based trade body said in a statement. For a story on July vegoil imports, see: The table below details edible oil imports by India. ------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2011/12 (November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Jul'12 112,611 486,517 ---- 156,720 92,381 848,229 Jun'12 127,619* 381,613 ---- 139,794 124,353 769,885 May'12 165,426 520,451 ----- 62,500 135,033 883,410 Apr'12 97,547 414,590 ----- 216,509 168,758 897,404 Mar'12 186,788 278,696 ----- 100,615 136,236 702,335 Feb'12 304,048 359,624 ----- 78,537 131,104 873,313 Jan'12 114,033 392,910 ----- 47,150 93,600 647,693 Dec'11 107,041 436,789 500 7,387 102,997 654,714 Nov'11 110,050 611,193 ----- 8,000 98,441 827,684 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,325,163 3,882,383 500 817,212 1,082,903 7,104,667 -------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 80,101 tonnes of crude sunflower oil imports. * Trade body revised imports for June RBD Palmolein from earlier 124,125 tonnes. ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------- EDIBLE OIL IMPORTS (in tonnes) OIL YEAR 2010/11(November-October) -------------------------------------------------------------- Month RBD Crude Crude Soy Other Total palm palm palm oil oils olein oil olein (degummed) -------------------------------------------------------------- Oct'11 119,750 490,992 ----- 186,836 80,221 877,799 Sep'11 143,296 548,904 ----- 120,488 66,181 878,869 Aug'11 81,655 549,293 ----- 52,265 102,305 785,518 Jul'11 98,270 521,052 ----- 163,650 98,790 881,762 Jun'11 87,388 624,968 ----- 50,616 65,987 828,959 May'11 64,237 467,062 ----- 60,600 44,038 635,937 Apr'11 26,056 316,412 6,501 31,250 77,900 458,119 Mar'11 73,768 179,959 ----- 81,131 77,230 412,088 Feb'11 89,849 276,436 ----- 129,640 42,247 538,172 Jan'11 119,158 398,003 ----- 49,520 125,099 691,780 Dec'10 107,743 524,641 ----- 48,725 49,085 730,194 Nov'10 70,516 476,611 ----- 31,970 73,165 652,262 --------------------------------------------------------------- Total 1,081,686 5,374,333 6,501 1,006,691 902,248 8,371,459 --------------------------------------------------------------- * Others included 64,420 tonnes of crude sunflower oil imports. -------------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)