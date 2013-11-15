* Annual palm oil imports rise 8 pct
* Festival demand underpins edible oil imports
(Adds trade body chief's quote, details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Nov 15 Indian cooking oil imports hit
a record high in the marketing year that ended in October and
arrivals look set to rise further in 2013/14 as the world's top
palm oil buyer feeds growing demand at home.
Higher overseas purchases by India will help underpin global
prices of palm oil that have gained about 7 percent
this year, still nursing most of the sharp 36 percent losses
seen over the past two years.
India's cooking oil imports rose 4 percent to 10.38 million
tonnes in 2012/13, the Solvent Extractors Association said in a
statement on Friday, led by an 8 percent jump in total palm oil
purchases to 8.3 million tonnes.
"India will need at least a half million tonnes this year
(2013/14) to meet the increase in demand for edible oils," B.V.
Mehta, executive director of SEA, told Reuters.
India's 1.2 billion population is swelling about 1.3 percent
a year and a growing economy is boosting incomes, allowing more
people to buy costlier and better quality oils for cooking.
While the Indian rupee hit a record low against the
dollar in August, curbing demand, it has risen since then and if
gains continue, imports look set to stay strong.
Palm oil, mostly from Malaysia and Indonesia, comprised
about 80 percent of India's total cooking oil imports. India
relies on imports for about 60 percent of its annual vegetable
oil demand of 17-18 million tonnes.
Refined palm oil imports climbed 40.5 percent to 2.2 million
tonnes in 2012/13 as Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil
exporter, structured taxes to favour exports of refined product
over crude to support its domestic refining industry.
India also bought 1.1 million tonnes of soyoil in 2012/13
from South America, almost the same as the previous year. The
South Asian country favours soyoil over palm oil for special
occasions such as weddings where fried delicacies such as kebabs
and biryanis are served to guests.
MONTHLY IMPORTS
Palm oil imports rose for a second straight month in
October, gaining 21.4 percent from September levels to 782,467
tonnes, as strong festival demand and low domestic supply of
competing soyoil boosted purchases.
Traders said crude palm oil arrivals got a shot in the arm
from last-minute purchases to substitute for missing soyoil
supplies as rains disrupted domestic soybean harvests.
The price for palm oil on India's west coast rose to around
$835 per tonne last month from $809 in August, but the drop in
rupee terms encouraged imports, the data showed.
Imports of the refined variant however were hit as buyers
held back due to uncertainty over whether a duty rise would be
introduced, resulting in a drop of around 8 percent to 154,342
tonnes in October from the previous month.
Indian refiners have been lobbying the government for a hike
in the duty on refined palm oil imports to protect their
interests against cheap imports.
Soyoil imports fell 31 percent month-on-month to 97,023
tonnes in October as a local supply gap prompted buyers to bring
in crude palm oil, which can be imported from Southeast Asia
more quickly than soyoil from Latin America.
India's soybean harvest season was disrupted by heavy rains
over the main growing areas of central India in the first half
of last month, and as a result less supplies were available for
crushing to get soyoil.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Himani Sarkar)